Bates honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with annual community March for MLK

The community is invited to join Bates Technical College staff and students to honor and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20 at the annual March for MLK. Marchers will walk from the Downtown Campus to the City of Tacoma’s Martin Luther King Jr. event at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.

Marchers will meet at 9:30 a.m. for refreshments at the Downtown Campus cafe, 1101 S. Yakima Ave. in Tacoma. At 10:15 a.m., the group will begin marching to the city’s celebration. Following both the march and the city’s event, a shuttle will return participants to the Downtown Campus.

For more information about the event, please call 253.680.7178.

