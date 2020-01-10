Winter 2020 Lakewood Connections Magazine is here

The latest edition of the city’s Lakewood Connections Magazine is here!

Magazines should be in resident mailboxes this week, so make sure to check your mail.

In this most recent edition you’ll find a listing of all our 2020 city sponsored events, including dates and times. Hang on to this so you don’t miss out on any of the fun.

You’ll also see information about our Feb. 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration and other events planned for February in honor of Black History Month and can read about our Lakewood Youth Council’s efforts to empower its peers with its Youth Empowerment Summit.

Other highlights include updates on road projects planned for 2020, future park improvements and the winter Lakewood Senior Activity Center class schedule.

Want to read the magazine now? You can view a pdf version or check it out on flipbook.