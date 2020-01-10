Steilacoom Town Administration Jan. 10 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 21, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – January 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – February 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – January 22, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Business License Changes:

Beginning in February, the Town of Steilacoom business licenses transition to being issued through the State Department of Revenue’s Business Licensing Services, or BLS. The Town will accept business license applications until February 7, 2020. BLS will begin accepting applications for Town licenses on February 20. No applications will be accepted between February 7 and February 20, either through the Town or BLS.

Information on how to apply for Town licenses through BLS will be made available at the Public Works Building and on the Town’s website as the deadlines draw near.

For further information, contact Doug Fortner, Town Planner, at (253) 581-1912.

To Flush or Not to Flush:

The growing popularity of disposable wipes, “Swiffer” type mops, and other items are causing problems in household plumbing and Town sewer pipes and pumps. It becomes costly to fix your plumbing or the Town’s system.

Many products say they are flushable, but just because they go down the toilet does not mean they belong in the pipes. “Flushable” wipes do not break up like toilet paper is designed to do. Additionally, they can clog pipes or get caught in sewer pumps, causing messy backups and expensive repairs. The only things that should be flushed are human waste and toilet paper. Everything else should go in the trash. This would include disposable wipes, “Swiffer” type mop wipes, diapers, cat litter, facial tissues, paper towels, dental floss, and sanitary products. Many of these items wind around the moving parts of pumps causing them to bind up and stop working. Unless something disintegrates like toilet paper, put it in the garbage to save yourself and the Town.

Public Safety:

Public Safety recently responded to the following notable events:

1 report of domestic assault with a weapon. Suspect has been identified and investigation is ongoing.

There is no perception of an ongoing or imminent threat to the general public.

2 incidents of the sounds of gunfire, 1 of which was at a school in Lakewood. No evidence recovered to

substantiate the reports.

1 report of power tool theft from a building under construction. No suspect information at present.

Assisted the fire department in response to a smoking appliance inside a residence, no injuries reported.

4 domestic arguments.

5 incidents involving mental health.

Additionally, with school resuming amid darker mornings, children upon sidewalks and near roadways deserve our extra care. The Public Safety Department reminds drivers to check the proper functioning of their vehicle lighting equipment and to pay extra attention to speed while driving.

Finally, the following laws became effective on January 1, 2020:

RCW 70.155.020 – Prohibits the sale of tobacco products to persons under age 21

RCW 46.61.687 – Changes child seat requirements in vehicles. Specifics may be found at: tinyurl.com/thywga5.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on cleaning up after the major rain events and preparing for the upcoming snow and ice events.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed the Christmas decorations from Town Hall and the SCC office building; performed maintenance at the Sunnyside pump station; repaired the flag pole at the Public Works facility; assisted with hazardous tree removal at Champion Street and Union Avenue; installed a permanent service in the Tasanee development; assisted with repairs caused by improper items being flushed into the system to pumps at the Marietta lift station; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired the Marietta lift station; completed a side sewer inspection in the 300 block of View Road; compiled the information necessary for and submitted the annual sewer flow report to Pierce County; assisted the Parks Department with cleaning up debris caused by high winds and rain; inspected a new sewer installation in the 200 block of Gove Street; assisted the Streets Department preparing equipment for adverse weather; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued to clean-up facilities from water and wind related events; worked with a contractor to restore the lower level of Town Hall where water entered during the rain events; removed Christmas decorations at Town Hall; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

February 14: Lane Sample, Life at Fort Nisqually

March 13: Karen Haas, Pioneer Memories, Future Dreams: Ezra Jane Meeker.

Census 2020: You Count

Each year, the federal government distributes hundreds of billions of dollars to states and communities based on Census Bureau data. Locally census statistics are used to plan for a variety of resident needs including new roads, schools and emergency services. Businesses use census data to determine where to open places to shop.

In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will implement new technology to make it easier than ever to respond to the census. For the first time, people will be able to respond online, by phone, as well as by mail. The bureau will use data that the public has already provided to reduce follow up visits. And, the bureau is building an accurate address list and automating its field operations—all while keeping the public’s information confidential and safe.

For those who do not complete the census on or by Census Day (April 1, 2020), in-person house visits will occur. Residents may also see people canvassing neighborhoods to check addresses.

Read more about the census, see a timeline or learn more about temporary work available through the U.S. Census Bureau.