Road Closure: Berkeley Street and Washington Avenue

The state Department of Transportation is close to finishing its new Berkeley Street overpass over Interstate 5 that connects Lakewood’s Tillicum neighborhood with the freeway and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

But before the overpass is ready for everyday use, a series of closures is planned to connect the local roads to the ramps and overpass. These closures are expected to impact Tillicum businesses, residents and Camp Murray commuters.

The closures will begin Monday, Jan. 13.

Road impacts

Intersection of Washington Avenue/Berkeley Street

As early as Monday, Jan. 13, the intersection of Washington Avenue and Berkeley Street will close around the clock for two weeks. This closure allows crews to rebuild the approach slabs that lead to the new Berkeley Street overpass. During the closure, signed detours will be in place.

Old Berkeley Street overpass

Once the intersection reopens, the contractor will begin a weekend closure of the old Berkeley Street overpass. This will allow crews to connect the new bridge to the Madigan Army Medical Center gate. During the weekend closure:

Tillicum residents and businesses will need to use the Thorne Lane interchange to access I-5.

Travelers who normally use the Madigan Gate will need to use alternate gates to reach Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5

At the end of the weekend closure, the new interchange will be operational for all travelers, except those coming from Camp Murray and the Tillicum neighborhood going to northbound I-5. This on-ramp will remain closed for an additional 15 days. Access to northbound I-5 will be maintained for JBLM drivers coming out of the Madigan Gate.

Once this work is complete, the new Berkeley Street bridge will be completely open to travelers.

This is a milestone that has been in the making for more than a year. The new overpass is part of a project that brings congestion relief and safety improvements to I-5.

Weather conditions might delay the timing of some of these closures. WSDOT will notify the public of any changes to the schedule once that information becomes available.

Find more information about the project, and planned impacts to the Thorne Lane overpass on the WSDOT blog.

