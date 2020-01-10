Congressional Candidate Rebecca Parson Raises $33,000+ in Fourth Quarter 2019

Submitted by Rebecca Parson 2020 Campaign.

Rebecca Parson, a progressive Democrat challenging Rep. Derek Kilmer for his House seat in WA-06, announced Friday that her campaign has raised over $33,000 cash in Q4. This exceeds her Q3 cash fundraising numbers, proving strong enthusiasm for a progressive alternative to a corporate Democrat. In just six months, she has raised more than Kilmer’s 2018 Republican challenger did in that entire cycle, and more than all of Kilmer’s 2016 and 2018 progressive challengers combined.

In Q3, the campaign received over 1,300 donations, with an online donation average of $23.59. Supporters have donated from all 50 states plus Puerto Rico.

Parson achieved all this in the face of the establishment blocking her campaign. The DCCC blacklist has impacted hiring, and the WA State Democratic Party has blocked Parson from using its voter-contact tools. Despite this, Parson has not only sustained, but built, momentum from her first quarter after filing in July 2019.

“The WA Democratic Party prides itself on being progressive and transparent, but their response to our campaign shows they’re anything but,” Parson said. “I’m fed up with the hypocrisy of the Democratic machine and its sellout politicians. But really what matters isn’t how this treatment impacts me. It’s how it impacts residents. I want to implement Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and housing for all — without taking any corporate money — but they won’t let me help you. Thanks to the progressives who have stepped up, the establishment blocking isn’t working.”