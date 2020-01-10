Are You Eligible for Free Fitness Classes in 2020?

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, Gentle Hatha Yoga Instructor, Fircrest.

Most “SilverSneakers” , “Silver & Fit”, and “Renew/Active” Fitness Plans allow their members to attend the participating gyms and classes of their choice at no additional charge. Contact your Health Insurer to see if you are eligible.

Have you checked your 2020 Medicare Supplement or Secondary Health Plan benefits? You may be eligible for a Fitness Benefit. If so, they can provide you with an Identification Number and a listing of all fitness options available to you upon request.

The Roy H. Murphy Community Center in Fircrest Park is currently offering two levels of Gentle Hatha Yoga and they accept “SilverSneakers”, “Silver & Fit”, “Active & Fit”, and “Renew Active” Fitness Plans as full payment. These plans may be offered to those on Medicare if included in their 2020 Health Insurance. Those insured by AARP are now members of the new “Renew Active “ Fitness Plan.

“Active & Fit” is a fitness plan that allows discounted gym membership and class attendance. It may be purchased as a monthly auto pay which may be as low as $25 per month. Check with your Health Insurer to see if this is an option for you.

Washington State School Retirees may select from two Healthcare Providers: Kaiser and Regence. Members of the Kaiser Health Insurance Plan offered to PEBB are eligible for “Silver & Fit”. Regence Uniform Medical Members may select to purchase the discounted “Active & Fit” fitness program.. Both Fitness Programs give you access to participating gyms and fitness classes.

Improve your health by staying active for life. Utilize your fitness benefit in 2020. Make new friends, have fun, and get fit.