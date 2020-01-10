American Lake Logistics seeks to building 160,000-sf warehouse in Woodbrook neighborhood of Lakewood

The City of Lakewood’s Community and Economic Development Department has received project applications from American Lake Logistics for the construction of a new ±160,000sf warehouse/office facility on 7.08 acres of land with associated site infrastructure and improvements.

Existing structures on-site shall be demolished. Water wells and septic systems will be properly decommissioned and removed or capped.

The project location is 14720 Woodbrook Drive SW and is zoned Industrial Business Park.

The public comment period is open through January 23, 2020. Learn more and comment via the City of Lakewood’s website.