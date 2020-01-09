The Peking Acrobats Return to Tacoma for Hair-Raising Aerial Acts & Amazing Stunts

Tacoma Arts Live presents the South Sound favorite The Peking Acrobats at the Pantages Theater on Sunday January 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Their incredible act features balancing, precision tumbling, amazing displays of contortion, trick-cycling, and much more. Tickets start at $19 are on sale now.

Whether several gymnasts balance atop a bicycle or spring into the air through a tiny hoop nearly 20 feet high, these daring artists push the envelope of human possibility. This group keeps everyone on the edges of their seats as they watch their unbelievable acrobatic talents.

The Chinese touring troupe’s ability to perform is rooted in centuries of history and folk art traditions. Where this time-honored Chinese performance was once enjoyed by Emperors and company for diplomatic purposes, they’re now enjoyed around the world on stage and silver screen. The Peking Acrobats have been featured on television shows including Fox’s Guiness Book Primetime, Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous, and several of the Ocean’s Eleven series films.

Having toured for more than 30 years with creative, gravity-defying performances, each year is assured to have new, exciting acts and innovative twists on old favorite tricks. Even those who have seen a show in Tacoma in past, no two are the exact same!

Tickets for The Peking Acrobats are $19, $29, $35, and $49 and are on sale now. To purchase advance tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free at 1.800.291.7593, visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District, or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.