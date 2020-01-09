South Sound Leaders to Convene at 2020 Horizons Economic Forecast Breakfast

Many businesses depend on a healthy local economy. In the South Sound, businesses also rely on a healthy and reliable global economy. Information on where each is headed is vital for making sound business decisions. At the 2020 Horizons Economic Forecast, we will have information on both, including specifics on the real estate environment, retail growth, and B2B opportunities, as well as our local port, manufacturing, and industry. You don’t want to miss the 2020 Horizons Economics Forecast Breakfast – Wednesday, January 15th, 7:00A to 9:00A at the Greater Tacoma Convention & Trade Center.

Local Economist and Researcher Dr. Neal Johnson of Sound Resource Economics, alongside Tom Layson, Host and Producer of KBTC’s Northwest Now, and a local panel which includes climate of our workforce, development projects update, and the future of housing will be presenting original commissioned research, the Pierce County Economic Index (PCEI) report, the panel will forecast the upcoming economic landscape of Pierce County and what to expect in 2020. Attendees of the event will later have all-exclusive access to a website version of the PCEI Report.

Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce will be this year’s keynote speaker. Neil Bradley has spent two decades working directly with congressional committee chairpersons and other high-ranking policymakers to achieve solutions. At the Chamber, Bradley is responsible for aligning the organization’s overall policy priorities and advocacy efforts. He oversees several major policy divisions within the Chamber: Economic Policy; Employment Policy; Small Business Policy; and Cyber, Intelligence, and Security Policy. Health Policy, Transportation Infrastructure Policy, and Environmental Affairs and Sustainability Policy are also under his leadership.

Visit bit.ly/2020-Horizons for more information on the event, speakers, and sponsors.