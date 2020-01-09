Pierce College tops new ranking by Chronicle of Higher Education

In a new list compiled by the Chronicle of Higher Education, Pierce College is ranked No. 1 in Washington state and No. 18 in the nation for student completion, still-enrolled students and transfer rates.

The list ranks two-year colleges that serve associate degree-seeking students or those preparing to transfer to a four-year institution by the percentages of first-time, full-time students who completed within 150 percent of the time, transferred to another institute of higher education, or were still enrolled at the original college.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.