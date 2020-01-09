Lakewood Council Supports CPSD Levy; However?

Submitted by KM Hills.

HOWEVER, not without expressing their concerns! You can listen to the Council comments on the City’s YouTube Chanel here…

You can skip to the comments from the Council which start about the 53min 45sec mark

You can hear the specific concerns at 59:53-1:01.15 again at 1:04.15-1:05.50 and lastly at 1:11.55-1:12.12

I honestly appreciate the open public comments from our Councilmembers and truly hope Carole Jacobs of the CPSD Board (who was in attendance) heard the comments the same as I did and takes them back to the rest of the Board.

I do honestly understand the importance of a good education and believe the students of our community deserve better. I thank my parents for the roles they played in my education. My concern is that the level of education within CPSD has sadly not improved in 20+ years. As a young parent, living within the CPSD that many years ago, we made the decision to educate our oldest daughter, and seven years later her sister, elsewhere. Community members should not have to look elsewhere to educate their students; however, it happens every year.

I have heard time and again that not funding the school levy sends the wrong message of not supporting our schools. I, on the other hand, look back at 20 years of levy funding and wonder what has been the benefit to the students and the Lakewood community at large?