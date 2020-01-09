Biznautics Rock Puget Sound with New Album, “Make Your Escape”

Submitted by Eric Quinn.

The Biznautics, a local hip hop group based in University Place, Lakewood and Tacoma, are bringing in the New Roaring Twenties, so show your support by watching RUN. HIDE. FIGHT., the video for our new single, directed by Nick Lentz. Please Like and Share the video from Youtube, other social-media outlets, or by word-of-mouth.

In November 2018, the Biznautics linked up with fellow Curtis High School graduates Nick and Christian Lentz, and filmed the video for our new single RUN. HIDE. FIGHT. Over the course of two sunny and cold days, emcees Champion (Dale Coleman), Moffro (Colin Nelson) and Direct (Eric Quinn), and musicians Dustin Iacobazzi Riecan, TJ Nokleby and Dr. Gnaw Raw (Chris Faraca), brought our music to film from Titlow Beach, Chambers Bay, the 11th Street Bridge, and other area-locations. We hope you are as pleased with the song and video as we are.

After a decade-long hiatus, following the death of founding member Danny “The D-Child” Cline, the Biznautics stepped back in the studio and are ready to emerge with our best music ever. Producer Dustin Iacobazzi Riecan, founder of the Biznautics’ distinctive sound, helmed this three-year process of writing, recording, mixing and mastering the album to perfection.

RUN. HIDE. FIGHT. is the first single from our new album, Make Your Escape, which will be available 01/17/2020. You can visit our website to learn more information about the band and purchase our music: www.biznautics.com/

A huge thank you to all of you for your support!

Now check out RUN. HIDE. FIGHT on our Youtube channel:

www.youtube.com/biznautics