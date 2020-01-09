Be Their Hero – Save A Life At The Humane Society

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

On December 18, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County took in 37 malnourished and terrified adult and puppy pit bulls as the result of an ongoing dogfighting investigation in Tacoma’s backyard.

Since then, the shelter has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and desire to help from neighbors, both near and far.

While the 37 dogs remain in the shelter’s care for the duration of the investigation, it reduces the number of dogs the shelter can continue to take in.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is an open-admission shelter. Animals aren’t turned away because of age, breed, or medical or behavioral needs. But to continue caring for our community’s homeless, abandoned, abused, and injured pets, the shelter needs your help.

Save a life and adopt a dog today.

For the entire month of January, all dog adoption fees are $25 off through the “Be Their Hero” Adoption Event. For every dog adopted, that’s another dog that can come into the shelter and receive lifesaving care and a chance at a forever home.

If you’re interested in saving a life, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org to see all adoptable dogs or visit the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County at 2608 Center Street in Tacoma. The shelter is open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day.