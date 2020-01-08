Tree tag volunteers needed

Submitted by Core.

The Curran Orchard is seeking Volunteers to update adoption tree tags in the orchard.

People must be able to walk through the orchard (on some unlevel ground), update tree tags and hang tags on branches. A brief training will be provided.

Schedule can be flexible but prefer to have tags done by early Feb. Community service credit also available. For more info contact Debbie at kloslink@comcast.net

Curran Orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Dr W, University Place, WA 98466.