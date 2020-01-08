The BECU Foundation is currently accepting applications

Submitted by BECU.
This year, the BECU Foundation is recognizing and awarding $2,500 scholarships to full-time high school seniors and undergraduates currently enrolled in an accredited two-year, four-year or technical college or university who play an active role in giving back to their community.
A few additional facts include:
- Each awarded scholarship is renewable for two years ($5,000 total). With the help of our business partners, member donations and fundraising activities, we award a minimum of 25 scholarships each year.
- New for 2020, students pursuing a degree in healthcare, STEM or trade fields may qualify for a Washington State Opportunity Scholarship worth up to $22,500. The scholarship supports Washington residents on their path to high-demand careers.
- In 2019, the BECU Foundation awarded 80 student members either $2,500 or $3,500 scholarships each to use toward their postsecondary programs. Scholarships recognize student members who have demonstrated community service as well as academic and leadership potential.
- Since 1995, the BECU Foundation has awarded more than $2.9 million in scholarships to 1,159 student members.
- Volunteer activities have included science interpretation for the Pacific Science Center, mentoring elementary students, and providing food to homeless youth, to name a few.
For more information on eligibility and to access the online application form, please visit www.becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/scholarships. Note that applications are due by 11:59 p.m. PST on Friday, February 28, 2020.
