SummerFEST 2020 vendor applications now available

Applications for market vendors and food vendors are now available for SummerFEST 2020.

SummerFEST is the city of Lakewood’s annual summer festival that has grown exponentially in recent years.

Over the course of the all-day event more than 40,000 people visit Fort Steilacoom Park to participate in the fun — most of it free! There is live entertainment on two stages, including cultural performances at the Lakewood Sister Cities International Festival, a kid zone with inflatable toys and pony rides, food trucks, market vendors, a classic car show, roaming entertainers, free activities, movie at night and more.

Market vendors can participate in the free Passport to Sports & Arts, which sends passport holders on a scavenger hunt through the festival to different vendor booths to try a new sport or arts and crafts activity. This is a great way for children to learn a new skill, and vendors to get their product in front of a larger audience.

Download the market vendor application and the food vendor application today. Deadline to submit a hard copy is May 15, 2020.