Opening soon: New Berkeley Street overpass

LAKEWOOD – It’s a milestone that has been in the making for more than a year. Soon, travelers will use the new Berkeley Street (Freedom Bridge) over Interstate 5 in Lakewood. The new overpass is part of a project that brings congestion relief and safety improvements to I-5 in Pierce County.

Before travelers can use it, a series of closures must occur to connect local streets and ramps to the new overpass. These closures will likely affect Tillicum businesses, residents and Camp Murray commuters.

Intersection of Washington Avenue/Berkeley Street closed

As early as Monday, Jan. 13, the intersection of Washington Avenue and Berkeley Street will close around the clock for two weeks. This closure allows crews to rebuild the approach slabs that lead to the new Berkeley Street overpass. During the closure, signed detours will be in place.

Old Berkeley Street overpass closed

Once the intersection reopens, the contractor will begin a weekend closure of the old Berkeley Street overpass. This will allow crews to connect the new bridge to the Madigan Army Medical Center gate. During the weekend closure:

Tillicum residents and businesses will need to use the Thorne Lane interchange to access I-5.

Travelers who normally use the Madigan Gate will need to use alternate gates to reach Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 closed

At the end of the weekend closure, the new interchange will be operational for all travelers, except those coming from Camp Murray and the Tillicum neighborhood going to northbound I-5. This on-ramp will remain closed for an additional 15 days. Access to northbound I-5 will be maintained for JBLM drivers coming out of the Madigan Gate.

Once this work is complete, the new Berkeley Street bridge will be completely open to travelers.

Weather conditions might delay the timing of some of these closures. WSDOT will notify the public of any changes to the schedule once that information becomes available.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.