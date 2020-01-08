Get the most out of your doctor visit

In the fast-paced world we live in, it can be difficult to feel heard at healthcare appointments. These appointments can move quickly, so having a second set of eyes and ears can be crucial to good follow-through. When it comes to your health, it’s important for patients and caregivers to be active participants in their care conversations.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources, in collaboration with the National Institute on Aging, is proud to offer “Talking with your Doctor,” a presentation focusing on the philosophy guiding the medical community today. This free, research-based presentation will review expectations that providers have for their patients, and how preparing for medical appointments is more important than ever.

The presentation will be offered three times in January:

Jan. 13 – 12:10 p.m., Pierce County Annex, 2401 S. 35 th , Tacoma

, Tacoma Jan. 13 – 6:30 p.m., Gig Harbor Library, 4424 Pt. Fosdick Dr., Gig Harbor

Jan. 15 – 6:30 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Attendees will be provided with special tools to help make the most of their healthcare visits, such as a preparation form, medication tracker, tip sheets, local resources and a symptom guide. The information in the presentation comes from the National Institute on Aging, a federal agency that is part of the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Most clinicians are under a significant time crunch,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “They can only spend a limited amount of time with each patient. If a patient has not prepared adequately for their visit it could be time wasted for everyone. Knowing exactly how to describe symptoms, the context for an issue and preparing with questions makes a world of difference.”

“Talking with Your Doctor” is free and open to the public. Anyone of any age can attend and no RSVP is required. For more information about the presentations, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332. In case of inclement weather, call 253-798-8787 for an updated schedule.