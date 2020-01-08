62nd Airlift Wing to Host Change of Command Ceremony

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Col. Erin M. Staine-Pyne, former vice commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing, will assume command of the 62nd AW during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Hangar 3 on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

Staine-Pyne will assume command from Col. Scovill W. Currin. Maj. Gen. Sam C. Barrett, 18th Air Force commander, will be the presiding official for the ceremony.

As the 62nd AW commander, Staine-Pyne, a command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours, will ensure the readiness of more than 2,400 active-duty military and civilian personnel along with 48 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. She will also be the U.S. Air Force senior service component commander at JBLM and will represent approximately 7,000 Total Force Airmen to the Joint Base Partnership Council.