U.P. is Looking Back and Looking Ahead

The Imagine 2045 campaign is designed to solicit public input on variety of topics, ranging from land use and zoning to parks and public safety. One way you can do that is to participate in our regular FlashVote surveys. The feedback gleaned from these brief, periodic surveys will be reviewed and organized into a draft vision statement for the City of University Place. This community vision will then be used to help shape the City’s Comprehensive Plan, the document the City Council and Commissioners will use as the roadmap for all of the City’s efforts through 2045.

This is your opportunity to actively contribute to the future of our city. Let us know what you think is important, what we improvements we can make, and what features you hope will remain the same. If our first 25 years are any indication, the future is certainly bright for University Place.