Traffic signal and utility work in N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. intersection begins in early January

This week, crews will install traffic signals and lighting in the N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection, as well as a catch basin on N. 1st St. near Salamone’s.

Crews continue to work on utilities on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Kaiser Permanente and Tacoma General. The contractor will install utilities on S. 14th Street near MLK Jr. Way and do traffic signal work on S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way.

On Stadium Way, crews continue to install track and foundations for Link power poles; however, the concrete pours depend on drier weather. In addition, Tacoma Water crews continue to connect customers to the new water line on MLK Jr. Way.

Looking ahead, crews will start sewer work on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from Division Ave. to S. 3rd St. as soon as Jan. 13. Please allow an extra 15 minutes to get to your appointment. Later this month, the contractor plans to install track in the N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. intersection as well as on Martin Luther King Jr. Way near S. 18th St.

Additional construction and traffic restrictions

N. Tacoma Avenue and N. 1st Street intersection – lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave. to S. 5th St. – lane restriction.

S. 14th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way – northbound lane closure.

S. 18th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way – lane restriction.

Division Avenue near S. G Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 18th to S. 16th Streets – lane restriction.

Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 onramp — southbound lane closure; use detours.