Puyallup Boy Scout Brings Relief to Area Homeless

Submitted by Cloe Jones.

PUYALLUP, WA – Boy Scout Preston Monnett, of BSA Troop 576, completed his Eagle Scout project Tuesday, when he delivered more than 3000 essential items of soap, toothpaste, deodorant, and more, to those in need at the Tacoma Rescue Mission.

Preston Monnett donates essential hygiene items to Tacoma Rescue Mission

“I went and talked with some of the people that worked there”, Preston said. “They explained that their goal was to help the homeless that weren’t homeless by choice, and to give aid in times of need. One of the things that were needed the most were hygiene items, so that’s what I collected.”

The Tacoma Rescue Mission has been a strong leader among nonprofits in the community, and an inspiring source of compassion, offering “help, hope, and healing” to those in need. “We provide emergency services such as shelter and food to the homeless or hurting; offer self-sufficiency programs to help lift a person from poverty and break the chains of addiction.”

More than 3000 essential hygiene items were gathered for donation

According to the National Eagle Scout Association, to earn the Eagle Scout rank, the highest advancement rank in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), a Boy Scout must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service, and outdoor skills. Receiving this award also requires an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages.

With a plan in mind, and a purpose in heart, Preston went to work gathering donations for his project. “My goal was [to collect] one thousand items. I ended up collecting three thousand and fifty nine.”

Puyallup Lowes donates boxes, tape, and storage bins in support of the project

“I’ve learned so much from my project,” Preston continued. “And I am so grateful for everyone’s help providing all the items that will go to helping so many.”

*Preston is a member of the Pioneer Valley Ward, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Puyallup WA.