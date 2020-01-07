Heathers: The Musical coming to Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the Fourth Show of our 81st Anniversary Season – “Heathers: The Musical!” We are so excited to be the South Sound Premier this highly requested modern musical based on the Hit 80s Dark Comedy that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater!

The Musical will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be January 17th through February 9th, 2020 with two Special “Pay What You Can” Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, January 16th and Thursday, January 23rd. Our Ticket Prices are $31.00 (General Admission), $29.00 (Military & Seniors) and $26.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of “Heathers: The Musical” and will drop you right into the middle this hit comedy musical about the struggles of trying to survive High School no matter the year or decade!

“Heathers: The Musical” will be the directorial debut of, Ashley Roy, who has choregraphed such hit Playhouse shows as Green Day’s American Idiot and Mel Brooks’ “The Producers.” She is joined by Music Director, Deborah Lynn Armstrong, and Choreographer Heather Covington Malroy!

The Production Features a number of New, and Returning, Local Actors including : Molly Quinn (Veronica), Avery Horton (J.D.), Taylor Colvill (Heather Chandler), Annelise Martin (Heather Duke), Juliet Hollifield (Heather MacNamara), Christine Choate (Martha Dunstock), Henry Temple (Kurt Kelly), Austin Payne (Ram Sweeney), Lydia Bill (Ms. Flemming / Veronica’s Mom), Kyle Murphy (Kurt’s Dad / Big Bud Dean / Principal), Eric Strachan (Coach / Ram’s Dad / Veronica’s Dad), Josie DeRosier (Beleaguered Geek), Isaiah Hsu (Skater Boi), Josselyn Short (New Wave Girl), Thea Ramirez (Band Geek), Meghan Johnson (Republicanette), Mia Uhl (Stoner Chick), Erik Davis (Hipster Dork), Taylor King (Artsy Loner), Darryin Cunningham (Preppy Stud), Skye Llewelyn (Pit Singer), Jerrica Danford (Pit Singer) and Ed Jacobs (Pit Singer).

ABOUT THE SHOW: ? “Being Popular Can Be Murder”

The Smash hit Musical based on the classic 1989 film! Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place – six feet under.

A Lakewood Playhouse / South Sound Premier

A NOTE to OUR AUDIENCES: This production features mature subject matter, language and sexual themes as well as simulated violence to both self and others

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “”HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.