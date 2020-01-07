Brian Duthie to Run for State Representative in 25th Legislative District

Puyallup – Brian Duthie announced his campaign for State Representative in the 25th Legislative District. The Puyallup native, firefighter, and Air Force Veteran will be running for the open seat in Position 2 as incumbent Rep. Chris Gildon (R) is running for State Senate.

“The issues facing our communities and families – underfunded schools, mental health and addiction crises, ever increasing traffic, and unfairly financed transportation projects – remain problems that must be addressed,” said Duthie. “Puyallup deserves a representative willing to put partisan politicking aside and instead put forth real solutions to the challenges facing our communities.”

Duthie enlisted in the Air Force Reserves following the 9/11 attacks, and spent a decade in the service from 2002 to 2012, deploying three times and serving in Operation Enduring Freedom, the Iraqi Campaign, and the Global War on Terrorism. Awarded medals in each deployment, Duthie served as an aircraft mechanic and firefighter. He now serves as a firefighter for the Port of Seattle at SeaTac, ensuring safe travels at one of the country’s busiest airports.

Duthie, who is not accepting corporate contributions to his campaign, hopes to bring attention – and action – to the issues facing veterans, seniors, workers, and families in the district.

“In my career as a firefighter and in the Air Force Reserve, I’ve always been motivated by serving people, and that’s the same focus I’ll bring to the legislature,” said Duthie. “We need to curb the influence of wealthy special interests and corporate lobbyists in politics. I’m running a campaign consistent with my values, and will be beholden to the people I serve, not special interests.”

Duthie, a product of local schools and father of a young daughter, highlights education as a top concern in the district. He points to overcrowded classrooms, teacher compensation, and lack of special education resources as long standing issues he would address in the legislature.

Commuting to King County for work, Duthie shares the same long commutes and traffic frustrations that plague many Puyallup residents. “We can’t keep watching our taxes go up and our commutes get longer – I completely understand how aggravating it is to be stuck in traffic rather than at home with family after a day of work. If elected, I’ll make sure transportation revenue actually goes to local projects and real traffic relief,” said Duthie.

Duthie is making his second run for office, having earned nearly 49% of the vote in his run for the position in 2018, making the race one of the closest in the state. In addition to his career in firefighting, Duthie has continued his work as a Board Member with the Washington State Council of Firefighters Burn Foundation, leading firefighter trips to the Harborview Burn Unit, raising money for burn victims, and serving as a camp counselor for youth burn survivors.

Brian and his wife Jessica live in Puyallup with their daughter Maya and their dogs.

To learn more visit BrianDuthie.com.