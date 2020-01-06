The City of University Place asks, “Are You Prepared?”

University Place residents who participated in the City’s latest FlashVote survey on the topic of emergency preparedness indicated they recognize the value of being ready for emergencies. Nearly 93 percent of those responding indicated that they are most concerned about earthquakes and have taken the following steps to be prepared when disaster strikes:

48.9% have signed up for Pierce County ALERT.

44.7% feel prepared to survive up to two weeks without power/water in the event of an emergency.

37.8% have signed up for University Place Code Red.

6.9% know what is in a City or County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

In addition:

45.7% have secured water heaters, cabinets, bookcases and/or pictures to walls.

34.2% have used fire-resistant building or roofing materials.

28.8% have fitted gas appliances with flexible connections.

13.6% have secured their homes to their foundations with earthquake straps.

6.5% have braced unreinforced masonry, concrete walls and chimneys.

Many respondents (or members of their households) have engaged in emergency planning or training:?

61.0% have started or completed a “Disaster Supply Kit” with food, water, batteries or other emergency supplies.

60.4% have collected important documents in a safe location.

53.8% have attended a meeting or obtained printed materials related to natural disasters or emergency preparedness.

52.2% have talked with other members in their household about what to do in case of a natural disaster or emergency.

50.0% have verified where and how to turn off emergency shut off valves in their homes.

Local public safety officials urge all residents of U.P. to take emergency preparedness seriously. The City of University Place website has one page devoted entirely to the topic which includes numerous links to other resources. In addition, the U.P. Police Department regularly holds classes on topics related to emergency preparedness. In the next issue of Headlines we will take a look at how emergency preparedness will be a critical part of the City’s Imagine2045 campaign, including planning and resource allotment over the next 25 years.