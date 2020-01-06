Steilacoom Town Council Jan. 7 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Oath of Office
- Councilperson Henderson
- Councilperson Crumley
- Proclamation
- Human Trafficking Awareness Month
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of December 3, 2019
- Approval of Payroll Checks #112677- #112682 in the amount of $206,737.73 and Payroll Checks #112767 – #112775 in the amount of $145,512.34
- Approval of Claims Checks #112861 – #112865 in the amount of $251,207.46 and Manual Checks #112765, #112766, #112776, #112777, #112806 & #112808 – #112860 in the amount of $298,382.02
- Agreement to Provide Special Services by Pierce County to the Town of Steilacoom (AB 2964)
- Junk Vehicle Certification – Amendment to SMC 9.20.030 (AB 2965) (Ordinance #1617)
- Sitting and/or Lying Down of Public Sidewalks (AB 2967) (Ordinance #1619)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- Emergency Management – Succession of Authority and Continuity of Town Government (AB 2966) (Ordinance #1618) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- Short-Term Rentals
