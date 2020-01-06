The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Jan. 7 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Oath of Office
    • Councilperson Henderson
    • Councilperson Crumley
  4. Proclamation
    • Human Trafficking Awareness Month
  5. Consent Agenda
    • Minutes of December 3, 2019
    • Approval of Payroll Checks #112677- #112682 in the amount of $206,737.73 and Payroll Checks #112767 – #112775 in the amount of $145,512.34
    • Approval of Claims Checks #112861 – #112865 in the amount of $251,207.46 and Manual Checks #112765, #112766, #112776, #112777, #112806 & #112808 – #112860 in the amount of $298,382.02
    • Agreement to Provide Special Services by Pierce County to the Town of Steilacoom (AB 2964)
    • Junk Vehicle Certification – Amendment to SMC 9.20.030 (AB 2965) (Ordinance #1617)
    • Sitting and/or Lying Down of Public Sidewalks (AB 2967) (Ordinance #1619)
  6. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  7. New Items
    1. Emergency Management – Succession of Authority and Continuity of Town Government (AB 2966) (Ordinance #1618) (*)
  8. Reports:
    • Mayor
    • Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    • Council
  9. Study Session
    • Short-Term Rentals

