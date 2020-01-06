St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School Open House on Sunday, January 26, 2020

Submitted by St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School.

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School in Lakewood is holding an Open House on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 5621 108th Street SW, Lakewood, WA.

The Open House is a great opportunity to learn about the school’s academic curriculum from Preschool through 8th grade. The school provides academic excellence within a Catholic environment, while also offering before and after school care, and extracurricular activities. The Open House is the kickoff event for Catholic Schools Week.

The Open House offers families the opportunity to visit classrooms, meet the teachers and speak with the Principal. Learn about the academic for our Full-day Preschool and Kindergarten – all focused on helping students get a successful educational start.

Make plans now to attend the Open House on Sunday, Jan. 26th, tour the school, meet the teachers and staff, and see what a wonderful place St. Frances Cabrini School is.

For more information, contact the office at (253) 584-3850 or visit the website at www.cabrinischool.org