Pierce College provides expert assistance for veterans seeking higher education

Drawing from his own time serving in the United States Navy, Pierce College’s Veterans Support Services Manager Andrew Pierce understands the challenges veterans face as they transition out of the military and into civilian life. His mission at the college is to connect veterans with the resources they need to smoothly transition out of the service – from assistance with food, counseling and housing, to textbooks, supplies and tutoring services.

Pierce’s personal goal is to make this transition as seamless as possible for veterans seeking assistance.

“I am here to help with anything veterans might need during their transition from the service into higher education and beyond,” Pierce said. “Veterans coming out of the service face a particular set of difficulties. Transitioning away from a very scripted life into the freedom of civilian life can be very disorienting for many veterans.”

Veteran students at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom can also take advantage of the Veterans Resource Center, which features a textbook lending library, computers for student use, quiet study and tutoring areas, workshops, seminars and more.

Students throughout the district can contact the college’s Veterans Services Office at the following numbers:

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom

253-964-6505

Peirce College Puyallup

253-864-3194

Pierce College at JBLM

253-964-6567 (Fort Lewis)

253-964-6606 (McChord)

Andrew Pierce can be reached at apierce@pierce.ctc.edu. For more information, visit the Veterans Services web page.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.