Discovering the Roots of Rock ‘N’ Roll with John Jenson

Submitted by Emily Molina – SHMA Liaison to Friends of the Steilacoom Library.

What do you think of when you hear the words Rock ‘N’ Roll?

Did you know that its earliest inception can be traced back to rhythm, blues, country and gospel music. One thing for sure, wherever it came from, it took the world by storm. It not only crossed over both racial and musical genres, it made people move. We haven’t been the same since.

Join us at the Steilacoom Historical Museum this month as former Bay Area broadcaster John Jenson explores the origins of Rock ‘N’ Roll. He will present his talk: The Roots of Rock ‘N’ Roll, Tracing the beginnings of rock from the 1920s to the 1960s. He will share rare music and media clips while taking a closer look at the trailblazers of this musical genre.

Mr. Jenson is a foremost audio historian, and former San Francisco broadcaster. He went on to become the general manager of KMPX, a station loyal to the music of the 1920s through the 1950s. He produced broadcasts involving the likes of Bing Crosby. His expertise has been used by major filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola.

Mr. Jenson presents talks at a variety of local venues covering not only broadcasting, and the genesis of this legendary musical genre, but WWII era history, both at home and abroad.

Friends of the Steilacoom Library sponsor these FREE events in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.

Don’t miss:

The Roots of Rock ‘N’ Roll

Friday, January 10, 3 p.m.

Steilacoom Historical Museum 1801 Rainier Street

(253) 584-4133