Save the date: 17th Annual MLK celebration is Feb. 1

The city of Lakewood’s 17th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration will be held Feb. 1 this year in an effort to include recognition of February as Black History Month.

New this year the city is working with community partners like the Pierce County Library System, Clover Park School District, Pierce College, Lakewood YMCA, Lakewood Multicultural Coalition and others to bring events to the community throughout the month for people to engage, celebrate and learn more about black history.

Planned events include:

Hidden Heroes (email campaign)

Date : Jan. 20-through Feb. 24

: Jan. 20-through Feb. 24 Details: Starting on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, a weekly email will be sent to individuals, organizations and businesses who sign up with highlights of lesser-known heroes, leaders or pioneers from the African-American community. National and local heroes will be featured each week. Those who receive the email are encouraged to share the information with others and use it as starting point for dialogue. Each week this information will also be posted to the city’s website under “City News” and featured on the city’s Facebook page. Send an email to Lakewood Communications Manager Brynn Grimley at bgrimley@cityoflakewood.us and request your email address be added.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Date : Saturday, Feb. 1

: Saturday, Feb. 1 Time : 10 to 11:30 a.m.

: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Location : Harrison Preparatory School, 9103 Lakewood Drive SW.

: Harrison Preparatory School, 9103 Lakewood Drive SW. Details: Like year’s past we’ll hear from community leaders, including Clover Park School District Superintendent Ron Banner and U.S. Congressman Denny Heck. There will be choir performances by students from Clover Park High School, as well as YMCA dancers and student-read poetry. The day’s keynote speaker is Shalom Aburu, who will share her story of coming to the United States from Uganda to attend Pierce College and the challenges she faced as she transitioned into her new surroundings.

African American storytelling

Date : Saturday, Feb. 8

: Saturday, Feb. 8 Time : 12 p.m.

: 12 p.m. Location : Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave.

: Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. Details: In celebration of Black History Month, storyteller Kimi Ginn presents an interactive performance exploring the Civil Rights Movement, including a Rosa Parks dramatization and a tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. Suitable for ages 5 and up. No registration required.

Mrs. Mary Church Terrell: A Remarkable Woman

Date : Saturday, Feb. 15

: Saturday, Feb. 15 Time : 2 p.m.

: 2 p.m. Location : Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road SW

: Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road SW Details: Enjoy a live performance with actress-storyteller Eva Abram as Mrs. Mary Church Terrell, the daughter of formerly enslaved parents, who became an influential activist for women’s suffrage and civil rights for African Americans. Suitable for ages 10 and up. No registration required.

Voting made easy

Date : Saturday, Feb. 15

: Saturday, Feb. 15 Time : 3:15 p.m.

: 3:15 p.m. Location : Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road SW

: Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road SW Details: Learn how to make your voice count and why voting matters. Join an interactive and fun presentation created in partnership with The Washington Bus. Suitable for all ages. No registration required. This event is hosted by the city of Lakewood.

Talent & Fashion Show

Date : Saturday, Feb. 22

: Saturday, Feb. 22 Time : 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location : Boys & Girls Club of South Puget Sound Lakewood Branch, 10402 Kline St SW.

: Boys & Girls Club of South Puget Sound Lakewood Branch, 10402 Kline St SW. Details: Celebrate the talents of our youth by attending this event that combines fashion and performances of all genres and styles. Youth from the community, including members of the Boys & Girls Club, will put their hard work on display for the public to see during the two-hour event. For more information contact Sally Martinez, smartinez@cityoflakewood.us.