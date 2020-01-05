Nighttime closures of I-5 ramps near JBLM, Jan. 6-10

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews building the new Thorne Lane overpass and widening Interstate 5 in Lakewood will close ramps next week as they continue work on the project.

Closures:

Evening of Monday, Jan. 6 until the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 7

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close overnight from 8:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close overnight from 8:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

Northbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close overnight from 8:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

Evening of Tuesday, Jan. 7 until the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 8

? Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close overnight from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

Evening of Wednesday, Jan. 8 until the morning of Thursday, Jan. 9

? Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Evening of Thursday, Jan. 9 until the morning of Friday, Jan. 10

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 10 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.