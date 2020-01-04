2020 U.P. Council Members to be Sworn in Jan. 6

Please make plans to attend the City Council meeting on Jan. 6, when the Council members will take their Oath of Office. Residents are encouraged to participate in this important public ceremony that reflects our Council-Manager form of government. Since incorporating in 1995 as a Washington code city, University Place has retained the most local control allowed under the state constitution. The City Council is comprised of seven publicly-elected representatives who ensure that U.P. laws and policies reflect the unique concerns and wishes of the City’s residents.

Current Mayor Kent Keel will return to Position No. 2, while Caroline Belleci will return at Position No. 7. Stan Flemming will be sworn in to represent Position No. 6. Flemming served as U.P.’s first mayor following its incorporation as a city in 1995 and served on the City Council until 2012.

After the members are sworn in, elections for the new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem positions will take place. But before he turns the gavel over to his successor, current Mayor Kent Keel will debut his “State of the City” video report. The four-minute video recaps U.P.’s progress since incorporation as well as its efforts to plan for its second 25 years. Those unable to attend the City Council meeting will be able to view the video online at UPTV beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 7.