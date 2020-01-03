Library Board to discuss 2020 work plan, Library Foundation and other issues

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss the Library’s 2020 Strategic Work Plan, the Pierce County Library Foundation’s support for library services, and other issues at the board’s meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 3:30 p.m.

At the January meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

2020 Strategic Work Plan: The Board will review the Library’s 2020 Strategic Work Plan highlighting work in the Library’s three main focus areas: learning, enjoyment and community. Projects on tap for 2020 include: further engaging residents in Lakewood and Sumner to create building programs, conceptual designs and cost estimates for potential new libraries in Lakewood, Tillicum and Sumner; expanding STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) offerings especially math and content in story times; update and refresh the Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library with new carpet and paint; and many other projects to serve Pierce County residents. Also, this year the Library System plans to learn how best to provide library services better, faster and more coordinated to support families and individuals with limited financial assets—people who may be living pay check to paycheck.

Library Foundation contributions: In 2020, the Pierce County Library Foundation plans to contribute $300,000 to the Library System help to fund many services including block play for preschoolers, e-books and audiobooks, Summer Reading program, as well as technology for children. The Foundation’s volunteer Board of Directors builds upon and enhances taxpayer support with private donations from individuals and organizations to strengthen funding for library services.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/