Pierce Transit Board to Discuss Long Range Plan at Jan. 13 Meeting

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to review and provide input on the Agency’s Long Range Plan – Destination 2040. No final disposition on any matter will occur at this meeting.

The Regular Board meeting will follow this meeting and is scheduled to be held at 4:00 p.m.