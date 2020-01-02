Katie Downs for New Year's Day Lunch and the Rose Bowl – Restaurant Review

My wife Peg and I had missed a New Year’s Eve game night with friends, but a New Year’s Day celebration of lunch at Katie Downs almost made up for it . . . almost, but we did miss our friends. The large screen TV broadcasting the Rose Bowl with me only three feet away didn’t hurt the situation, any. Our friends joining us would have helped. The Huskies playing for the roses instead of the Ducks would have made a large improvement, also.

I had met with pals a few weeks earlier to talk about old times and missing friends. I had the fish and chips. My friend Sue Campbell asked where the best fish and chips were in Tacoma. A few years ago I would have recommended The Spar, but the last two times I’ve eaten there they came up short. Katie Downs was better. This time around I ordered the three piece cod with lots of lemon wedges, and tartar sauce. I chose the curly fries as my side. I gave one of my pieces of cod to Peg. My cole slaw was excellent, especially with fresh squeezed lemon juice over it. I missed the sweetness in the batter in my first piece of cod, but it was there for my second piece. It was like being charmed by an old friend . . . just like earlier in December. It brought a smile to my face. The fries were crispy and crunchy. I put the little cup of tartar sauce aside to make room for the larger cup that was delivered in the waiter’s second trip to our table. I enjoyed my whole meal.

We were at the Ruston Way tavern and eatery at low tide. The day darkened the blue a little bit in the late afternoon, but the view was still excellent. There were gusts of wind keeping us chilled a bit, but the pleasant occasion carried the day. I sipped and savored my pear cider, while Peg did the same with her glass of voignier.

Peg ordered the Prawns and Chips, but chose a salad instead of the chips. She gave me her slaw. Mine and her’s were just perfect for me – two helpings instead of one. Peg shared two of her prawns, but she offered me half. They were cooked perfectly. Lots of sweet meat with lemon juice. She enjoyed the prawns and had enough for breakfast and lunch with my piece of cod.

Peg had been sitting across from me. She was viewing an American Kennel Club dog show on TV across the room, while I watched the Ducks and the Badgers duke it out. Soon, Peg joined me on my side of the table and laid her head on my shoulder as we cheered on the University of Oregon. Katie Downs is not an inexpensive place to eat. We paid the most we have in a long time with tip for our lunch, but considering it was New Year’s Day, and the wonderful time we had relaxing and dining on excellent seafood, it was well worth the cost. As we left, we stopped and admired the view of the Puget Sound and the cedar shake walls with the romantic lighting. We could have lingered for hours . . . but it was windy and cold. The memories will keep us warm for years to come.

