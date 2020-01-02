17th U.P. Sweetheart Dance 2020 set for Feb. 22

It is that time of year again for the annual Sweetheart – Daddy Daughter Dance!

We may have a new name, but it will still be the same great event that it has been since 2004! This year marks the 17th year for memories to be made for all to attend. The Curtis High School ASB is excited to continue the tradition!

Uncles, grandfathers, big brothers, moms, grandmas and even aunts are welcome to accompany their little princess. An array of music will please all age groups and tastes so come prepared to dance the night away. Participants will receive refreshments, party favors and a night of fun and entertainment that the Princess and her date will never forget. You won’t want to miss it! There will also be a fun photo booth to enjoy!

This event will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 6:30-9 p.m. in the Curtis High School Cafeteria. Pre-registration is $45 per couple, $5 each additional child; at the door fee is $50 per couple, $5 each additional child.

Registration will open January 10 online at www.upsd83.org, look for the link on the Curtis High School home page; or come on in to Curtis Monday-Friday between the hours of 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. & 1:30-3 p.m. – Cash, Check, Visa and Mastercard accepted.

For more information contact Brittany Bibby in the Curtis HS Student Accounts office at 253.566.5710 ext. 2160 or email at bbibby@upsd83.org.

We are looking forward to seeing you!