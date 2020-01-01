Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association cancels January Meeting, Back in February

By vote of the board of the Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association (TWNA), there will be no monthly meeting this Thursday, January 2, the first Thursday of the month normally set aside for folks to gather. But we’ll return February 6th.

On behalf of the community we wish you the best and the brightest of New Year’s!

Following are the Tillicum Library happenings for January.

Tuesdays 2:00-4:00 Tech Tuesday – Do you have a question about your smart phone or an app? How about software on your laptop? Each Tuesday through January, tech help will be available on a drop-in basis to assist with anything tech related from navigating the web, beginning computer help, or solving device quandaries.

Friday, January 10 @ 2:30 PM Second Friday Hangout – Hang out after school at the library on the second Friday of the month. Enjoy crafts, games, and snacks. Drop in; no registration required. Ages 5 and up.

Saturday, January 11 @ 12:00 PM Family Movie – Enjoy a newly released movie. Free popcorn and fruit drinks will be served.

Saturday, January 18, 25 @ 12:00 PM Spanish/English Storytime – Enjoy stories, rhymes, singing and finger-plays for the whole family. Story times are offered in Spanish and English.

Saturday, January 18 @ 2:00 PM Basic Self Defense – Participate in an introduction to self-defense. Freedom Martial Arts Academy instructors will provide encouragement and knowledge to help men and women build confidence needed to defend themselves.