Start the New Year with a new job

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Is 2020 the year for a new job? The Pierce County Library System can help with expert job help, free workshops and training in partnership with WorkSource Washington.

“We know many people set a New Year’s resolution to get a new job, and we are here to help them meet their goal,” said Pierce County Library’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “With the improved skills, stand-out resumes and solid interview techniques, the Get Hired workshops help an applicant stand out from the crowd.”

Upcoming classes include:

Drop-In Basic Adult Education Referrals

Interested in getting a high school diploma or GED? Learning English? Building skills

for college? Ask about basic education for adults in Pierce County and how to get started.

*Second and fourth Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire

Road S.W.

Job Club

Join group meetings and share employment tips, get support in job search, and learn from other job seekers.

Second and fourth Fridays, Jan. 10-March 27, 1-3 p.m. South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

WorkSource Wednesdays

Participate in cutting-edge career workshops to overcome challenges finding employment in Pierce County. Meet with an employer-of-the-day, receive one-on-one coaching and network.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, March 4, 1-4 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Drop-In Help with WorkSource

WorkSource employment experts help with specific questions about all things employment-related—resumes, unemployment claims, job coaching and interview prep.

*Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon, Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

*Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon, University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W.,

Suite 100

Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire

Road S.W.

Job Hunting for Mature Workers

Concerned that age is impacting the job search? Address issues such as over-qualification or career changes.

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2-4 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Wednesday, March 18, noon-2 p.m., Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Prepare for Job Interviews

Learn the benefits of pre-interview prep and how to respond to challenging questions in a positive way. All attendees will receive an interview survival handout.

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2-4 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire

Road S.W.

Thursday, March 26, 2-4 p.m., Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

*Library is closed Monday, Jan. 20 and Feb. 17

Pierce County Library also offers free online learning opportunities with Lynda.com, Universal Class and WOIS/The Career Information System and dedicated computers for job seekers.

Visit gethired.pcls.us for more information and additional resources to strengthen the skills and knowledge needed for career success.