Looking back on 2019

As we close out another year (and another decade!!) the city wants to thank all of our residents for your support over the year (and years).

Lakewood is the city it is today because of its most valuable resource: All of you.

From the volunteers who serve on our advisory boards and provide insight to the City Council, to the residents who attend our annual events and help make them a success: Thank you for making Lakewood the best place in Pierce County to build a family, enjoy retirement, start a business and create lasting memories.

As 2019 draws to a close we wish you all a happy end to the year and look forward to kicking off the next decade with all of you.