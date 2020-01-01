CPSD Responsible Educational Funding

Submitted by KM Hills.

I hope to be part of a successful challenge to the CPSD Levy request. The more research I do the more I am displeased with how my tax dollars are spent to achieve inadequate results.

Here are things to ponder …

Why are state testing scores so low for CPSD students? You can look them up for yourself at the Washington Office of Public Instruction website. Why are 25-30% of CPSD teachers earning over $100,000 per year. Again you can look it up yourself by visiting the Kitsap Sun website. I looked at all FTE teachers for Tyee Park, Lochburn and Clover Park (schools I attended and the catchment area I currently live in) and learned 43 out of 140 teachers earned $100k+. This does not sound like an under paid group. In case you wondered the average salary is about $78,000 per year. Each meeting I speak at everyone says they want our students to have a well rounded education not just a basic education as fully funded by the McCleary decision. Why add the extras when the scores are so low for the basics? Shouldn’t we demand improved results for the basics so our students can achieve the most important things. So they can succeed in life and add to our community? Why pay such outlandish salaries for less than promising results Did you know that classes like Shop have been cut? Isn’t this an above and beyond the basics that others reference and the District says the Levy funds? Did you know Shop Class is a great place to put into action some of the basic math skills that should be taught; like adding fractions and figuring angles?

Vote No in February 2020. Demand the basics be met without double taxation. Why add more funding when students aren’t getting what they deserve and what has already been paid for?

If you plan to vote NO and want to help our group fight the 2020 CPSD Levy please email at ResponsibleEducationalFunding@gmail.com.