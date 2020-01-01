2019; The Year In… Redo?

Submitted by Chas Ames.

We found out earlier this year that the $1.5 trillion ‘rocket fuel’ tax cut to billionaires did not create jobs. A few companies bought back their stock hiking stock prices. Sounds like the only way this can be solved is with another tax cut to billionaires. Then blame the Democrats.

The longest government shutdown ever wrapped up costing US $11 billion in lost productivity according to the Congressional Budget Office… and still no $5.7 billion wall. Or anything else for that matter.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller ‘oversaw’ an investigation that created 400 pages of results that COMPLETELY EXONERATED Trump, champion of dictator and war criminal alike, ‘…so stop investigating me!’ You haven’t seen it because it was severely redacted, proof that everything is fine, patriot. The unredacted portion was sent out as a tweet while no one was looking.

Trump said he wouldn’t have time for golf, then spent ¼ of his time playing golf. On HIS golf courses. With his staff. And their third wives. Accompanied by Secret Service. Which all have to have rooms. That you are paying for. Woo. How much would he be golfing if he DID have time? It can’t be before noon (factba.se/calendar); he has high-level news-watching/consultation with the only source in the world that suddenly is not ‘fake news’. Followed by a furious self-indulgent… Tweetstorm. But he’s busy!

A few years ago we passed the 400ppm carbon threshold, but there is no evidence of climate change. The hottest year on record has been broken 6 times consecutively, but there is no evidence of climate change. People are getting their ankles wet on Miami streets, but there is no evidence of climate change. The Department of Defense says climate change is a national security threat, but there is no evidence of climate change.

At least they stopped making those chalky candy hearts. That makes it all worthwhile.