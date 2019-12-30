Lakewood United – No Meeting January 2

January 2, 2020 “HAPPY NEW YEAR!” No Meeting

The Lakewood United group meets at 7:00 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW near Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows.

January 9, 2020 “Clover Park School Superintendent Ron Banner” – (Kris – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2019, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski or Steve Smith.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.