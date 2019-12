Lakewood City Hall, the Lakewood police station and the Lakewood Municipal Court front counter will close Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. Lakewood Municipal Court will follow its regular court calendar.

The Lakewood Senior Activity Center will close at 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 all city services and buildings will be closed for the New Year’s Day holiday. Regular operations resume Thursday, Jan. 2.