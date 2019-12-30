Caring for Kids What’s Happening

Our Holiday Fair was a big success serving over 700 families. We had blankets for just about everyone! With last minute emergencies we worked until Christmas Eve giving out toys, clothes and food. We have already started shopping the sales for next year. Shopping for about 2,000 kids you don’t know takes a year of preparation.

The Saturday following the Holiday Fair we supported and worked the Springbrook Connection Giveaway. We provided a van full of gifts and served chili and bread. We love supporting the Springbrook Connection. They have brought their community together to make a difference!

The Saturday before Christmas we served chili and handed out gloves, warm hats and socks at the 3 stops of the Food Connection Truck. It was raining like crazy but there was approximately 125 people picking up food for their families and taking advantage of our chili and gifts.

Our yearly color book and crayon collection and distribution was a success. We were able to distribute to LASA, Greater Lakes Mental Health, Lakewood WIC, Clover Park Technical College Foundation, and Nourish and Food Connection Food Trucks and food banks.

All of this happened while we were still doing our everyday work of distributing new clothes, school supplies, and emergency food. The last day before Christmas we had 17 orders. Don’t forget a full order is a coat, shoes, 3 pairs of pants, 3 shirts, socks and underwear if needed. These are all new clothes!

Our major fundraiser will be held at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center on February 1st. Tickets are $40. You can order tickets at 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net. We are also looking for sponsors and live and silent auction items.