Alzheimer’s Association Seeking Volunteer Support Group Facilitators in Puyallup

The Alzheimer’s Association is seeking local volunteers to facilitate Family Caregiver Support Groups in Puyallup.

“Caregivers of those with dementia often feel helpless and alone in their experience,” said April Scott, Manager of Community Support at the Alzheimer’s Association, Washington State Chapter. “A support group facilitator has the ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these caregivers.”

Support group facilitators aren’t required to be experts. Our Chapter-trained volunteers receive excellent training, ongoing support, access to resources, and continuing education opportunities.

Often, working or retired social workers, healthcare professionals, educators, and former family caregivers are best qualified to be support group facilitators, but anybody with a helping heart is welcome to apply. A commitment of at least one year is required.

For more information on becoming a support group facilitator, contact April Scott, Manager of Community Support, at 1.800.848.7097 or 206.529.3875, apscott@alz.org,