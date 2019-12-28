Tacoma Arts Live Honors Congressman And Cultural Champion Norman D. Dicks

TACOMA, WASH.- Tacoma Arts Live proudly recognizes Norman Dicks for his long service to the people of Western Washington as a Congressman from 1976 to 2013, and for his dedication to fighting for arts and culture nationally. To honor his achievements in the City of Tacoma, tribute plaques will be permanently displayed at the Historic Pantages Theater and revealed at the Opening Ceremonies of First Night 2020 on December 31 at 6:30 p.m.

The Honorable, Norman D. Dicks represented the 6th Congressional District with distinction for nearly forty years. During his time in Congress, he led major initiatives to improve indigenous peoples’ rights, environmental conservation, military and veteran affairs, and so much more. Born and raised in the Puget Sound region, Mr. Dicks has brought funding and attention to the needs of his District.

Norman Dicks has also played an impactful role in the revitalization and activation of Tacoma’s Historic Theater District. He spearheaded the advancement in arts and culture in the community and served as Chairman and member of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee and valiantly supported the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities. “Norm Dick’s leadership benefitted the residents of the 6th congressional district for decades, we are pleased to provide a permanent recognition of Congressman Dicks’ service,” says David Fischer, Executive Director of Tacoma Arts Live.

From early on in his career, he co-led the restoration of the Historic Pantages Theater in the 1980s, supported in revitalizing the Rialto Theater, contributed to the creation of Theater on the Square and Pierce Transit Plaza, and so many more vital facilities in Western Washington. Tacoma Arts Live is endlessly grateful to his efforts in preserving, activating, and protecting some of Tacoma’s core arts and culture venues and agencies.

A ceremony presenting the inscribed plaques attributed to Mr. Dicks will take place at First Night, the family-friendly New Year’s Eve festival in Tacoma’s Historic Theater District, on December 31. Just before the Opening Ceremonies, the Honorable Norm Dicks will be Grand Marshall of the traditional “World’s Shortest Parade,” it will start on 7th and Broadway, and end at Pierce Transit Park. All are welcome to participate. The New Year’s Eve festivities will then continue featuring a dozen venues activated with live performance, hands-on activities, art, and more. To find out more about First Night Tacoma, visit here.