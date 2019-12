Experience “Invasive Species,” a new themed exhibit featuring work by local artists. Meet the artists at the Jan. 9 reception – everyone is welcome to attend.

The “Invasive Species” exhibit will run from Jan. 2-Feb. 7, 2020.

Located near the corner of 12th and Mildred, The Gallery is Building 4 at Tacoma Community College. Hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday on days the college is open. Visitor parking is available in Lot G. Free admission.