Build reading skills with the help of a furry friend

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Learning to read can be ruff! Kids can improve their reading skills while sharing a book with a furry friend at the Pierce County Library System’s Read to a Dog events.

“Dogs are attentive and happy to interact with young readers,” said Pierce County Library’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “The sessions make kids feel comfortable and more confident in their reading abilities, and the dogs sure seem to like it, too!”

Upcoming events include:

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 4-5 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Saturday, Jan. 18 and Feb. 15, 1-2 p.m., DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive

All Read to a Dog canines are trained service dogs.

Find more resources to help kids achieve school success and develop a love of reading at www.piercecountylibrary.org/kids-teens.