Steilacoom Town Administrator Dec. 27 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 7, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – January 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – January 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – January 22, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Town Offices:

Town offices will be closed on January 1, 2020.

Public Safety:

This past week, the Public Safety Department responded to:

About 70 calls for service

Increased vigilance regarding potentially abandoned vehicles throughout the Oak Drive neighborhood

A firearm located within the high school. Investigation determined no immediate threat presented to students or staff.

Multiple arrests for reckless burning and burglary at the former paper mill. The Department’s thermal cameras were again instrumental in locating the suspects.

A motor vehicle collision

Reports of a juvenile running away multiple times, despite law enforcement reuniting them with their family.

Assisted DuPont Police with a rollover blocking tractor-trailer collision. No one was injured.

Investigated a fight between high school students.

Assisted a family suffering the effects of dementia in seeking assistance

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to and continued clean-up from water related events caused by the heavy rains from the prior week and over the weekend and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed lift station maintenance; performed annual testing of equipment (“hot sticks”); and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Lakewood Water District replacing master meters at the interties on Steilacoom Boulevard and Old Military Road; flushed sewer mains; continued clean-up from water related events; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued to clean-up facilities from water related events; worked with a contractor to restore the lower level of Town Hall where water entered during the rain event and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum along with Humanities Washington, are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

January 10: John Jensen, The Roots of Ron ‘N’ Roll … From the 1920s to the 1960s.

February 14: Lane Sample, Life at Fort Nisqually

March 13: Karen Haas, Pioneer Memories, Future Dreams: Ezra Jane Meeker.

Census 2020: You Count

Each year, the federal government distributes hundreds of billions of dollars to states and communities based on Census Bureau data. Locally census statistics are used to plan for a variety of resident needs including new roads, schools and emergency services. Businesses use census data to determine where to open places to shop.

In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will implement new technology to make it easier than ever to respond to the census. For the first time, people will be able to respond online, by phone, as well as by mail. The bureau will use data that the public has already provided to reduce follow up visits. And, the bureau is building an accurate address list and automating its field operations—all while keeping the public’s information confidential and safe.

For those who do not complete the census on or by Census Day (April 1, 2020), in-person house visits will occur. Residents may also see people canvassing neighborhoods to check addresses.

Read more about the census, see a timeline or learn more about temporary work available through the U.S. Census Bureau.