South Tacoma Way 7-Eleven files project applications to upgrade station

The City of Lakewood has receive project applications that seek to remove and replace the existing underground storage tanks (USTs) with two (2) new 15,000-gallon USTs at the 7-Eleven location at 10302 South Tacoma Way. The existing fuel canopy will be demolished and replaced with a new canopy which will cover four (4) multi-product dispensers (MPDs). Additional site improvements include parking lot and perimeter landscape revisions and upgrades.

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Design Review, Site Development Permit, Sign Permits, Utility Connection Permits, Demolition Permit, Underground Storage Tank Permits and Notifications, Building Permit, Mechanical / Plumbing permits, and Electrical Permits by Labor and Industries (L&I).

OPTIONAL SEPA DNS PROCESS: An Environmental Review will be required pursuant to WAC 197-11-355. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-355 the City is electing to use the optional DNS process with this notice. The SEPA threshold determination for this proposal is expected to be a Determination of Non-significance (DNS). The comment period below may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposal. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared; and a copy of the subsequent threshold determination for the specific proposal may be obtained upon request. The SEPA determination may be appealed to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date the SEPA determination becomes final.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: December 26, 2019- January 10, 2020

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499.

Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on January 10, 2020. Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the SEPA determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.02.740.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Applicant: Barghausen Consulting Engineers; Attn: Nick Wecker: 425-251-6222 or nwecker@barghausen.com

City: Ramon Rodriguez, Assistant Planner. 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Contact: (253) 983-7802 or rrodriguez@cityoflakewood.us